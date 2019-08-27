$8.88 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) will post sales of $8.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.76 million and the highest is $11.25 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $7.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $37.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 million to $41.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.35 million, with estimates ranging from $28.40 million to $45.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STRO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on Sutro Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,669,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

STRO stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 1,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,983. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $15.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

