Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,574,694 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.66% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,163,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after purchasing an additional 681,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 696,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 573,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 44,772 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,673,000.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 12,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,401. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.