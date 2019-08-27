Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Shares Down 2.5%

Accrol Group Holdings PLC (LON:ACRL)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31), approximately 40,189 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 181,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.59.

About Accrol Group (LON:ACRL)

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

