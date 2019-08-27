ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.47

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.47 and traded as low as $26.10. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR shares last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 9,577 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AHEXY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

