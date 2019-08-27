Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Adomani’s rating score has improved by 50% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Adomani an industry rank of 232 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Adomani alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adomani from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adomani in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ADOM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. Adomani has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.

Adomani (NASDAQ:ADOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. Adomani had a negative net margin of 64.22% and a negative return on equity of 78.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adomani will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adomani stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adomani Inc (NASDAQ:ADOM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Adomani as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adomani Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adomani (ADOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.