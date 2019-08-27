AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 760,500 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the July 15th total of 597,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 156,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $92,829.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.6% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 271.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 0.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 194.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,138. AdvanSix has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. AdvanSix had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $345.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

