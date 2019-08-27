Aeron Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Aeron has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $856,626.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Gate.io, Kuna and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,688,000 tokens. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinrail, Kuna, Radar Relay, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, Binance, IDAX, Bit-Z, Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

