Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.17

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $38.21, with a volume of 8138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $89.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $26.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.89% and a negative net margin of 383.05%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 556,825 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,774,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,649,000 after buying an additional 423,931 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $23,110,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,365,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

