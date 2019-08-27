Akropolis Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $5.18 million and approximately $627,799.00 worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akropolis token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00251374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.15 or 0.01323273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020617 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093640 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis ‘s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,001,020 tokens. Akropolis ‘s official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements. Akropolis ‘s official Twitter account is @akropolisio. Akropolis ‘s official website is akropolis.io. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Akropolis Token Trading

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akropolis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

