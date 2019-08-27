Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC

LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 125.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.84.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.19. The stock had a trading volume of 48,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.71 and a twelve month high of $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.