Alpha Token (A) Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges

Alpha Token (CURRENCY:A) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Alpha Token has a total market capitalization of $181,343.00 and $16.00 worth of Alpha Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Token has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Token token can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00251825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01317072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020764 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093749 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Alpha Token Token Profile

Alpha Token’s total supply is 278,273,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,842,657 tokens. Alpha Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Token’s official message board is t.me/Alpha_Token_Official_News.

Alpha Token Token Trading

Alpha Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, EtherFlyer and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.