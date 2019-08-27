Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 102,010.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,224,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 56,169,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,618,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,316,919,000 after buying an additional 125,866 shares during the period. Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 135,522.5% in the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 16,870,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,870,000 after buying an additional 16,857,647 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,871,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,937,763,000 after buying an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,267,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,495,736,000 after buying an additional 42,535 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $1,165.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,508. The stock has a market cap of $798.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1,156.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The firm had revenue of $38.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,238.57, for a total value of $92,892.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,845.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total value of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,287.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.93.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.