Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Sepio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,017,000 after buying an additional 61,029 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,188,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,453,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after buying an additional 935,325 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $623,117,000 after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $1,169.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. The firm has a market cap of $799.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,173.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,160.16. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,296.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Raymond James set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

