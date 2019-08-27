Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,168.06. 36,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,589. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,173.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,160.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.