Ambrosus (AMB) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $290,498.00

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Ambrosus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, IDEX and Gatecoin. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $290,498.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00247805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.50 or 0.01266401 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00020036 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093997 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, RightBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Mercatox, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.