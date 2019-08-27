American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, is a full service underwriter of a broad line of annuity and insurance products, with a primary emphasis on the sale of fixed rate and index annuities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $21.44 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $37.93. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.00.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $706.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, VP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 12,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $338,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,067.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debra J. Richardson sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,254. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 139,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 45.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

