Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Stock Price Down 4%

Americann Inc (OTCMKTS:ACAN) was down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11, approximately 8,072 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 37,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

About Americann (OTCMKTS:ACAN)

AmeriCann, Inc designs, develops, and owns medical cannabis facilities to produce the medical cannabis in the United States. It partners with local businesses to serve marijuana patients in their communities. The company was formerly known as Nevada Health Scan, Inc and changed its name to AmeriCann, Inc in 2014.

