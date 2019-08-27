Amoveo Price Up 11.6% Over Last Week (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $4.45 million and $642.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $67.87 or 0.00669011 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.05 or 0.05043091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00045044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000150 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 67,307 coins and its circulating supply is 65,502 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

