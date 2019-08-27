Ampleforth Price Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00005684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $3.15 million and approximately $29,005.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 58,155,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,436,876 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

