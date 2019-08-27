Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADI. ValuEngine lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Analog Devices from a sell rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Analog Devices from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.11.

Shares of ADI opened at $106.03 on Friday. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $76.62 and a 52 week high of $124.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.22.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 10,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total value of $1,098,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,877,053. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

