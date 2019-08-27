Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) to post $18.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the lowest is $16.50 million. Flexion Therapeutics posted sales of $6.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 158.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $67.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $70.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $142.30 million, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $169.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.31% and a negative return on equity of 175.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Benchmark raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.36. 32,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,808. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $434.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.37. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, insider Michael D. Clayman acquired 2,317 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $25,139.45. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,249 shares in the company, valued at $783,901.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 2,500 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $27,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,135.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,817 shares of company stock valued at $74,244. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 33,569 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 384,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,814 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,594,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

