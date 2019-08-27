Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $918.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $901.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $932.64 million. Albemarle reported sales of $777.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALB. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Albemarle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.84.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.67. 67,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,816. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $59.71 and a 1 year high of $108.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

