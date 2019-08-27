Analysts Expect LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Shares of LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $12.33 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LiqTech International an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on LIQT. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ LIQT traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 7,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.97 million, a PE ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.95. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

