Analysts Expect Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) will post $52.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mobileiron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $52.04 million. Mobileiron posted sales of $49.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mobileiron will report full-year sales of $209.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $209.25 million to $210.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $232.15 million, with estimates ranging from $226.60 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mobileiron.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MOBL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Mobileiron in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297. Corporate insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 66,867.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,003,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,495,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,866 shares in the last quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. ACK Asset Management LLC now owns 2,056,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 986,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 941,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,113,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 902,054 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileiron stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,709. Mobileiron has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $773.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

