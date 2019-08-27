Analysts Set Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) Price Target at $10.42

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.42.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLBS shares. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,859. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. Caladrius Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $6.83.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

