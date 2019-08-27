Analysts Set Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Target Price at $20.32

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.32.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc sold 26,288,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $513,936,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter M. Mavoides sold 43,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $869,919.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,356,559 shares of company stock worth $515,289,154 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,200. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.