Analysts Set ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target at $27.00

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.56. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 0.11. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,016,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

