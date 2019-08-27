Analysts Set Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Price Target at €17.66

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €17.66 ($20.53).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Pareto Securities set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on Takkt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Takkt stock traded up €0.20 ($0.23) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €11.84 ($13.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,952. Takkt has a one year low of €11.22 ($13.05) and a one year high of €16.18 ($18.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.92, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.21 and a 200-day moving average of €13.58. The stock has a market cap of $776.83 million and a PE ratio of 8.71.

Takkt Company Profile

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

