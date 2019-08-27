Analyzing Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Halcon Resources and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halcon Resources -125.62% -0.03% -0.02% MV Oil Trust 95.30% N/A 109.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of MV Oil Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Halcon Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.4%. Halcon Resources does not pay a dividend. MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Halcon Resources and MV Oil Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halcon Resources $226.61 million 0.12 $45.96 million ($0.05) -3.19 MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 14.63 $16.33 million N/A N/A

Halcon Resources has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Halcon Resources and MV Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halcon Resources 3 3 1 0 1.71 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Halcon Resources currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 2,484.59%. Given Halcon Resources’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Halcon Resources is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Halcon Resources has a beta of 3.84, indicating that its stock price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Halcon Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halcon Resources

Halcón Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held interests in 56,900 net acres in the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler Counties, Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 85.2 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 50.7 million barrels of crude oil, 17.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 104.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as RAM Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Halcón Resources Corporation in February 2012. Halcón Resources Corporation was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

