Analyzing Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Bionik Laboratories (NASDAQ:BNKL)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Bionik Laboratories (OTCMKTS:BNKL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Precision Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Bionik Laboratories’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 12.64 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Bionik Laboratories $3.25 million 2.30 -$10.56 million N/A N/A

Precision Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bionik Laboratories.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Precision Therapeutics and Bionik Laboratories, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Bionik Laboratories 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bionik Laboratories has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Bionik Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -657.73% -122.54% -66.99% Bionik Laboratories -337.21% -45.58% -39.45%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of Bionik Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bionik Laboratories beats Precision Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

About Bionik Laboratories

Bionik Laboratories Corp., a robotics company, focuses on providing rehabilitation and mobility solutions to individuals with neurological and mobility challenges from hospital to home. The company specializes in designing, developing, and commercializing physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics, and assisted robotic products. It offers InMotion Systems, which include the InMotion ARM that allows clinicians to deliver sensor motor therapy to the shoulder and elbow to develop new neural pathways; InMotion ARM/HAND, an add-on module to be used with the InMotion ARM; and InMotion WRIST, a rehabilitation device that enables clinicians to deliver optimum intensive sensor motor wrist and forearm therapy to patients with neurological conditions. The company is also developing InMotion HOME, an upper extremity product that allows patients to extend their therapy for as long as needed while rehabilitating at home; and ARKE, a robotic lower body exoskeleton designed for wheelchair bound individuals suffering from spinal cord injuries, stroke, and other mobility disabilities. Bionik Laboratories Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.