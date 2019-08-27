Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports.

BUD has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Shares of BUD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.18. 583,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,052. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $64.54 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 423.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 337 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 581 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

