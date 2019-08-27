Ankr (ANKR) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Ankr has a market cap of $10.12 million and $4.66 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Coinone and BitMax. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $515.49 or 0.05061206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045271 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It was first traded on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,676,889,052 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, CoinExchange, Bgogo, BitMax, Coinall, Hotbit, IDEX, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Bitinka, Bittrex, Huobi Korea, Bilaxy, Upbit, Coinsuper, ABCC, Binance DEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.