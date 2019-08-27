Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ANTO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 860 ($11.24) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 887.14 ($11.59).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 812 ($10.61) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 866.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 895. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 713.20 ($9.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.41).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.56%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

