Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Stock Position Reduced by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apergy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APY. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Apergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apergy alerts:

APY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,337. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apergy had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $306.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.64 million. Apergy’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apergy Corp will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Apergy from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Apergy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apergy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Apergy Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY).

Receive News & Ratings for Apergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.