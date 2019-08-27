AppCoins Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.95 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and $188,037.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One AppCoins token can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, BiteBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.01311416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Binance, BiteBTC, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

