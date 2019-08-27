Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Palladium Partners LLC

Palladium Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth about $31,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 39.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.59. 205,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

