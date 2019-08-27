Arepacoin (AREPA) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $35,111.00 and $34.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arepacoin alerts:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000291 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,341,462 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arepacoin Coin Trading

Arepacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arepacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arepacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.