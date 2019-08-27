Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Arion has traded up 61.2% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24. Arion has a total market capitalization of $42,962.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00254368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.91 or 0.01310639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020463 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 10,982,479 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

