Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.73

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.73 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 79505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 12.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.01 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

In related news, insider Michael P. O’hara acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Cherry acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3,156.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

