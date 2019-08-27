Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) Trading Up 11.8%

Asanko Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG)’s share price was up 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.04, approximately 1,455,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 450,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AKG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Asanko Gold from $1.60 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asanko Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Get Asanko Gold alerts:

Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG) (TSE:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Asanko Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 145,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 93,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 409,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 133,005 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 191,100 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp grew its stake in shares of Asanko Gold by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 3,228,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 750,127 shares during the period.

About Asanko Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asanko Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asanko Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.