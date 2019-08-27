Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 25.1% in August

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,628,500 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the July 15th total of 3,508,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 779,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

ASH traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $64.93 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ashland Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price objective on Ashland Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 213.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 738.2% during the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

