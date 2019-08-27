ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASV Holdings Inc. is a designer and manufacturer of compact construction equipment which consists of loader and skid steer loader equipment. It operates primarily in North America, Australia and New Zealand. ASV Holdings Inc. is based in Grand Rapids, United States. “

Get ASV alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASV. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of ASV in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of ASV from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

ASV opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17 and a beta of 5.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.93. ASV has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.39.

ASV (NASDAQ:ASV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.09 million. ASV had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASV will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ASV by 345.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 183,338 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ASV by 2.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ASV during the second quarter valued at about $632,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in ASV during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in ASV during the second quarter valued at about $498,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASV Company Profile

ASV Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures compact construction equipment in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers compact track loader and skid steer loader equipment under the ASV and Terex brands. The company also offers private label original equipment manufacturing services; and pre-and post-sale dealer support, after-sale technical support, and replacement parts.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASV (ASV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.