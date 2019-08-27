Atheios (ATH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 34.2% against the dollar. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $12,479.00 and $187.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.