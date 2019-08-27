Atlantic Power (TSE:ATP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of Atlantic Power Corp (TSE:ATP) (NYSE:ATP) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.02. Atlantic Power shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 10,340 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Atlantic Power from C$2.80 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.46. The firm has a market cap of $341.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.27.

Atlantic Power Company Profile (TSE:ATP)

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its power generation projects had an aggregate gross electric generation capacity of approximately 1,633 megawatts consisting of interests in 18 operational power generation projects across 9 states in the United States and 2 provinces in Canada.

