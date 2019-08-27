Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.23. 102,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $23.97.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $283.34 million for the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlantica Yield will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Yield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

