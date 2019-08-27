Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €40.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Aurubis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €47.10 ($54.77).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €38.02 ($44.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €34.97 ($40.66) and a 1 year high of €65.08 ($75.67). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of 12.53.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

