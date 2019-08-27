AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.50

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.49, with a volume of 32164 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.83.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on AutoCanada from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. AltaCorp Capital raised AutoCanada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, August 9th. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut AutoCanada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.46.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 352.13.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,239.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at C$238,235.55.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

