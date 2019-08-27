Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Autodesk updated its Q guidance to $0.70-0.74 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.69-2.81 EPS.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.21. The company had a trading volume of 4,196,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,929. Autodesk has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,365.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.53 and its 200-day moving average is $162.65.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.47, for a total value of $412,489.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.83, for a total transaction of $321,815.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 price target on shares of Autodesk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.79.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

