Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) Director Charles Rifici Buys 371,000 Shares

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (CVE:XLY) Director Charles Rifici acquired 371,000 shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,017.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$129,450.

Charles Rifici also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Charles Rifici acquired 280,000 shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,060.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Charles Rifici acquired 350,000 shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,500.00.

Shares of CVE:XLY traded down C$0.02 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.85. 369,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,285. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.82. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.60 and a 52 week high of C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.26 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.99.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a cannabis streaming company. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

