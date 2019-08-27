B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 5.7%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73, approximately 8,613,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 5,190,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of B2Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $267.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.40 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its position in B2Gold by 19.8% in the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 43,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its position in B2Gold by 20.2% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 63,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period.

About B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

